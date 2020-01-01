Top agent Carmella Larkins visits the EverQuote offices to meet with her dedicated Customer Success Manager and discuss how partnering with us has helped grow her business.
"EverQuote just has a great data lead. When we call people, they remember that they filled out the information and asked for a quote.... And I love the fact that we can get a good, consistent volume of leads."
- Sandra Cook
"EverQuote helped me reach a point where, in my first year, I was the fastest growing new agent in the State, and we were also #14 in the U.S. for new agents."
- Chandler Hahn
"I’m realizing just how valuable EverQuote leads are… I try to keep them on as much as possible. We’ve even talked about when we’re not going to turn them off anymore—because they are just so much better than our other leads."
- Matthew Golden
"With EverQuote we’re talking about real leads—people who are actually shopping for insurance and not just trying to win an iPad online."
- Roger O’Connell